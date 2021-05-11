New Suezmax Tanker Delivered to TOP Ships

Tanker owner TOP Ships announced on Tuesday that it has taken delivery of a scrubber-fitted 157,000 dwt newbuild Suezmax vessel, Eco Malibu, built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.

The Marshall Island-flagged vessel is scheduled to commence by the end of the week its previously announced time charter employment with Gunvor Group subsidiary Clearlake Shipping for three years with two yearly extension options, TOP Ships said.

The Nasdaq-listed company said revenue backlog expected to be generated by the fixture, assuming all options are exercised, is about $63.3 million. For 2021 alone, the charter is expected to generate $7.8 million in revenue, it said.