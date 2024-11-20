New Zealand Delays Restart of Live Export Trade

The New Zealand Government’s plan to repeal its ban on live export by sea has been pushed back.

In a statement, the Minister championing the restart of the trade, Andrew Hoggard, himself a farmer who has never exported his animals, confirmed a delay to the process and said he is committed to developing the highest standards of animal welfare.

Hoggard says the discussion document on live export that he promised to make public before September won’t be coming out until next year.

A ban was implemented by the previous government after the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in 2020 leaving 41 crew and 6,000 cattle missing.

It is not possible to have adequate animal welfare standards in this trade, let alone the ‘highest’ standards, that’s why it’s banned, says animal welfare group SPCA’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale. “I note they have stopped using their phrase “gold standard” – I’ll say it again - it’s a unicorn – ‘gold standard’ doesn’t exist. The suffering, disease, infection, and horrific injuries to animals, the slavish and unsafe conditions for crew, and the egregious pollution- that's all real.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hasn’t given much detail on the issue, says Dale, declining to respond to questions and maintaining vagueness when put on the spot. Dale wonders if he is revising his position given the growing discomfort with the trade among voters and members of parliament.

SPCA has recently canvassed public sentiment on the issue in a new independent survey and results suggest the Prime Minister faces strong headwinds. Ninety four percent of the public believe that the welfare of livestock is important. Nearly three quarters believe the public should have an opportunity to have a say on draft legislation to repeal the ban; 82% agree that ‘we cannot guarantee how animals are treated once they reach their destination’. And more than 57,000 New Zealanders signed a petition calling on the Government to protect the ban in place.

Dale says she hopes the once world-leading ban won’t be repealed, noting other countries have already followed suit in moving away from the trade.



