Dutch luxury yacht builder Amels has announced the sale of a new 55-metre Amels 180 (180 ft) from the Amels Limited Editions range.

The superyacht – with an extended 28-metre long Sun Deck, six luxury suites and three folding balconies – will be delivered in summer 2018.

The exterior with highly sought-after Tim Heywood design pedigree is complemented by a contemporary, fresh interior design by Laura Sessa with classic high gloss finishes. "This new yacht beautifully highlights the advantages of our Limited Editions approach to yacht building," comments Amels Commercial Director Rose Damen.

"The Amels 180 has been the world’s best-selling 55-metre yacht design since 2007, and we’ve been able to do that through constantly evolving and introducing new features. We can’t wait to see her on the water with her Owner later this year," Ross added.

The Buyer was represented by Peter Brown of Burgess. ‘’It has been a pleasure working with Amels on the sale of this Limited Editions yacht and we now eagerly anticipate the delivery of what will be a truly spectacular yacht.’’

In 2018 Amels celebrates 100 years of the Amels brand. AmelsAMELS has been part of the Dutch family-owned Damen Shipyards Group since 1991, which operates 33 shipyards around the world and has delivered more than 6,000 vessels.

Chairman Kommer Damen introduced the Limited Editions approach to yacht building at Amels, which has now sold more than 30 Limited Editions superyachts from 55 to 83 metres in length.