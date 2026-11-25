Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has secured a contract worth approximately $12.7 million (€11.6 million) from BarMar for offshore survey work supporting the development of a planned hydrogen pipeline connecting Spain and France.

The contract covers an integrated survey campaign along an approximately 366-kilometre offshore corridor between Barcelona, Spain, and Fos-sur-Mer, France.

The scope includes geophysical, geotechnical and UXO surveys, grab sampling, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections and surveys of crossings with existing subsea infrastructure.

The data collected will be used to characterise seabed and sub-seabed conditions to support the planning and design of the future pipeline.

NextGeo will deploy two dedicated vessels for the offshore operations, which are expected to begin by the end of 2026.

The campaign is currently scheduled for completion between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter of 2027, depending on any additional work requested during execution.

The BarMar pipeline forms part of H2med, a cross-border initiative designed to connect hydrogen networks in the Iberian Peninsula with northwestern Europe.

The project is being developed by BarMar S.A.S., whose shareholders are NaTran, Enagás and Teréga.

H2med is included on the European Union's list of Projects of Common Interest, with BarMar providing the planned maritime hydrogen transport connection between Spain and France.

The award marks NextGeo's first contract with BarMar, expanding its offshore survey activities into hydrogen infrastructure development.