Nichols Brothers to Build Bew San Francisco Bar Pilots Station Vessel

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) has been awarded a contract by the San Francisco Bar Pilots Benevolent and Protective Association to build the organization's next-generation station vessel.

Designed by Glosten, the vessel will measure approximately 110 feet in length and is being built to support the San Francisco Bar Pilots as they guide commercial vessels through the waters of San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate.

The vessel will feature Tier 4 diesel propulsion designed to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and meet California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions requirements. It is also designed for continuous offshore service with modern accommodations, enhanced seakeeping characteristics and the endurance required to support round-the-clock pilot operations.

The San Francisco Bar Pilots operate 24 hours a day throughout the year, guiding nearly every deep-draft commercial vessel entering and leaving San Francisco Bay.

Pilots board container ships, tankers, vehicle carriers, cruise ships and other commercial vessels about 11 miles west of the Golden Gate Bridge before navigating them through more than 160 miles of waterways serving the ports of San Francisco, Oakland, Richmond, Stockton, Sacramento and surrounding terminals.

Glosten developed the vessel design, while Maritime Consulting Partners is providing owner's representation and project management services during the procurement and construction process.

NBBB will now complete the production engineering before beginning fabrication, assembly, outfitting, testing and final delivery of the vessel.

Construction will take place at NBBB’s shipyard in Freeland, Washington.

"Being selected by the San Francisco Bar Pilots is an honor for everyone at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders. This award reflects the confidence our customers place in our people, our facilities, and our ability to execute technically demanding vessel construction programs. For more than six decades, Nichols Brothers has delivered high-performance military craft, passenger vessels, workboats, and other specialized vessels that operate in some of the most challenging marine environments. We are proud to partner with the San Francisco Bar Pilots, and Maritime Consulting Partners to build a vessel that will support one of the country's most respected pilot organizations for generations,” said Gavin Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Nichols Brothers Boat Builders.