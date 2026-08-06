Nick Primrose Joins Jones Walker as Special Counsel

Jones Walker LLP welcomed Nick Primrose as special counsel in the Government Relations Practice Group in the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Nick works with businesses, public agencies, and industry organizations whose success depends on effective engagement with federal, state, and local governments. He helps clients monitor legislative and regulatory developments, assess legal and policy risk, engage decision-makers, and pursue growth opportunities in heavily regulated industries, including maritime, transportation, logistics, technology, infrastructure, and economic development.

“I am excited to join Jones Walker. The firm’s reputation for strategic counsel and effective advocacy aligns with the approach I want to bring to our transportation, maritime, and economic development clients,” said Nick. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships across Florida and at the federal level to help our clients succeed.”

Nick also advises clients on policy and regulatory issues tied to emerging transportation, supply chain, and logistics technologies, including deploying artificial intelligence, autonomous trucking, advanced air mobility, and battery energy storage systems. In that work, he helps clients understand developing legal frameworks and position operations for future regulatory and legislative changes.

Prior to joining Jones Walker, Nick served as the Jacksonville Port Authority’s (JAXPORT) first chief of regulatory compliance, a role in which he functioned as the port’s in-house legal counsel. In that capacity, he handled maritime, contract, business development, environmental, emergency preparedness, and insurance and risk management matters. He also guided federal and state government affairs work and advised port leadership on strategic planning, resiliency, and growth. Before entering private practice, Nick served in the Executive Office of the Governor under two Florida governors, ultimately as deputy general counsel to each.