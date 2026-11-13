Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has successfully completed a dry-dock maintenance project for the LNG tanker Ekaputra 1, carrying out the overhaul of seven cryogenic pumps in only 10 days.

The work was performed for vessel owner Humolco by Nikkiso CE&IG’s Cryogenic Services Business Unit during the tanker’s scheduled dry dock window at PaxOcean shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. The scope included the overhaul of five large cargo pumps and two spray pumps, which all form part of the vessel’s LNG cargo handling operations.

Completing seven pump overhauls within a 10-day dry-dock window required careful planning and coordination among Nikkiso CE&IG’s Cryogenic Services team, specialized subcontractors and the shipyard. Nikkiso coordinated personnel, parts and other resources in advance to keep the project on schedule, with all seven pumps overhauled, reinstalled, and recommissioned.