NMDC Expands Fleet with Heavy-Duty Dredger Newbuild

Abu Dhabi-based NMDC Group has inaugurated its new Abu Al Bakhoush heavy-duty cutter suction dredger in Nantong, China, expanding its fleet of more than 170 vessels and strengthening its capacity for offshore and marine infrastructure projects.

Built by Jiangsu Haixin Shipping Heavy Industry, the self-propelled vessel measures 148 meters in length and has a maximum dredging depth of 38 meters.

The dredger is equipped with a 7.8 MW cutter and total installed power of 30,040 kW, enabling it to undertake heavy-duty rock cutting and dredging operations for offshore trenches, navigation channels and harbors.

The vessel will support NMDC Dredging & Marine's activities in coastal infrastructure, port development, offshore construction and land reclamation.

“The Abu Al Bakhoush significantly strengthens our dredging capabilities, combining high installed power with the heavy-duty rock-cutting capabilities required for some of the most demanding marine environments,” said Niels de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Dredging & Marine.

The vessel is classified by Bureau Veritas and holds GREEN PASSPORT and CYBER RESILIENT certifications.

The addition forms part of NMDC Group's ongoing fleet expansion program, aimed at increasing its capacity to undertake large-scale marine and offshore infrastructure projects across international markets.

NMDC Group operates through five business divisions covering dredging and marine construction, energy, infrastructure, engineering and logistics.