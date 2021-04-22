Noise Pollution: ONEX Peace earns DNV SILENT-E notation, a first for a Merchant Ship

ONEX Peace, an Aframax tanker built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and delivered to its owner ONEX, has become the world’s first merchant ship to receive DNV’s SILENT-E notation.

The SILENT-E notation ensures ships do not exceed average-to-moderate Underwater Radiation Noise (URN) levels. Vessels with this notation can minimize their impact on marine life and document noise performance for authorities, or those requiring proof of noise emissions for transit through vulnerable areas.

“ONEX Peace is a competitive ship that can operate in waters with strict regulations without disrupting the sea’s ecosystem,” said Gemma McQueen, Director of Corporate Communications at ONEX DMCC Dubai UAE. “This proven low noise technology will create the capability to deliver improved operational performance, expand operational routes, and enhance environmental management of the ship.”

“In a highly competitive market, HHI has proved its capability to build a high-quality ship with improved fuel efficiency while satisfying eco-friendly underwater noise standards,” said Won-Ho Joo, Senior Executive Vice President, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). “We will strengthen research and development on low-noise and green ships to ensure our continued competitiveness in the future eras of eco-friendly ships.”

"We are very pleased to achieve the world's first DNV SILENT-E notation certification for a merchant ship with our technical support,” said Booki Kim, President of Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO). “We will actively support the industry by continuously developing eco-friendly and low-noise ship-related technologies that proactively respond to IMO environmental regulations and take the lead in the development of marine environment protection technologies.”

DNV, HHI and KRISO are conducting a joint research project on measuring and evaluating underwater radiation noise. As part of the study, the parties carried out the underwater noise measurement and analysis of the ONEX Peace. Subsequently, DNV granted the SILENT-E notation, verifying that the meets the requirements of certification.