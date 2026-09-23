Nord Gas Solutions Receives Contract for Eight VLGC Vessels

Nord Gas Solutions has been contracted to supply the Cargo Handling System (CHS) and LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS ) for eight new 90,000 m³ Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels ordered by BW LPG. The vessels will be constructed at HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HD HM), marking the first time that VLGC vessels will be built at this yard within HD. The contract was signed in August 2026.

Nord Gas Solutions has maintained a close partnership with BW LPG throughout the years, supporting the owner with service and after-sales support for vessels in operation worldwide. The company’s strong service network and operational expertise have enabled effective resolution of technical and operational challenges, contributing to safe and efficient vessel performance.

The cargo handling and fuel supply systems for the new VLGCs will be designed in accordance with BW LPG’s operational philosophy, ensuring optimized performance, reliability, and maintainability throughout the vessel lifecycle.

Nord Gas Solutions is the new corporate brand formed following the acquisition of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions by Mutares SE & Co. effective from June 1, 2026.