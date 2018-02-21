HSH Nordbank to Finance Brotorp Wind Farm

HSH Nordbank will provide the investor BlackRock with a long-term loan amounting to about € 31 million to refinance the Brotorp wind farm in southern Sweden.

The farm with 14 Vestas 126 type wind turbines and a total capacity of 46.2 megawatts (MW) has been in operation since December 2015.

With US$ 6.29 trillion in assets under management (as of 31/12/2017), BlackRock is the world's largest independent asset manager.

HSH Nordbank has previously already completed numerous transactions in the photovoltaics business with this investor.