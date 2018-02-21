Marine Link
HSH Nordbank to Finance Brotorp Wind Farm

February 21, 2018

Image: Center for Climate Protection

 HSH Nordbank will provide the investor BlackRock with a long-term loan amounting to about € 31 million to refinance the Brotorp wind farm in southern Sweden.

 
The farm with 14 Vestas 126 type wind turbines and a total capacity of 46.2 megawatts (MW) has been in operation since December 2015.
 
With US$ 6.29 trillion in assets under management (as of 31/12/2017), BlackRock is the world's largest independent asset manager. 
 
HSH Nordbank has previously already completed numerous transactions in the photovoltaics business with this investor.
 
“Implementation of this Brotorp project gave us the opportunity to support our long-standing client and once again to demonstrate our capability in Sweden, which is an important market to us. We regard further deals here as desirable,” said Lars Quandel, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at HSH Nordbank.
 
