HSH Nordbank to Finance Brotorp Wind Farm
HSH Nordbank will provide the investor BlackRock with a long-term loan amounting to about € 31 million to refinance the Brotorp wind farm in southern Sweden.
HSH Nordbank will provide the investor BlackRock with a long-term loan amounting to about € 31 million to refinance the Brotorp wind farm in southern Sweden.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe