Norwegian shipowner Bjørn Shipping has contracted Türkiye-based Norse Shipyard to construct a 34-meter multifunctional aquaculture support vessel designed by Norway's Breeze Ship Design, with delivery scheduled for 2028.

The newbuild is aiming to provide a versatile platform for aquaculture operations, combining cargo handling, towing, lifting and fish processing capabilities in a single vessel.

The vessel will feature approximately 200 sq. m. of working deck space, equipped with deck cranes, towing equipment and an extensive winch arrangement. Below deck, it will offer approximately 150 tonnes of refrigerated seawater (RSW) capacity. The design also accommodates containerized stunning and bleeding modules, providing a potential processing capacity of up to 50 tonnes per hour.

Energy efficiency is another priority. Breeze Ship Design has optimized the hull for propulsion efficiency across anticipated operating conditions, while an onboard battery system will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

"We had a clear objective from the outset: to develop a vessel capable of performing multiple tasks efficiently," said Morten Nilsen of Bjørn Shipping. "The aquaculture industry is continuously evolving, and we believe the demand for flexible working platforms will continue to grow."

Tommy Hivand of Breeze Ship Design said the development process combined the shipowner's operational experience with the shipyard's construction expertise to create a compact vessel capable of handling diverse assignments.

"We look forward to delivering a vessel that combines robust solutions with a high degree of operational flexibility," said Jon Torvald Håvardsen of Norse Shipyard.

Following delivery in 2028, the vessel will enter service with Bjørn Shipping in the Norwegian aquaculture market.

The contract also includes options for three additional vessels, potentially expanding the program to four ships.

The partners said the design has been developed with scalability in mind, allowing future vessels to incorporate operational experience and respond to changing aquaculture industry requirements.