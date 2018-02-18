Nor-Shipping Partners with ‘Lifesaver’ Mercy Ships

Leading maritime event week Nor-Shipping has announced that Mercy Ships has been selected as its new charity partner.

The global organisation, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will receive financial support and promotion throughout Nor-Shipping’s maritime and ocean industry network, supporting its vital work helping and healing those in need.

Nor-Shipping 2019, taking place across a series of venues in Lillestrøm and Oslo between 04 – 07 June 2019, will help raise funds and awareness for Mercy Ship’s state-of-the-art Africa Mercy vessel. This, together with its three predecessors, has visited close to 600 ports since the charity formed, performing over 89,000 life saving operations and assisting more than 2.5 million people.

It is, explains Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard, a vitally important mission: “Mercy Ships is a lifesaver,” he states. “It provides first-class medical facilities and expertise to communities that have limited, or sometimes zero, access to quality healthcare. Unfortunately people suffer every day from curable and treatable diseases, conditions and injuries in these locations – but Mercy Ships, and their qualified volunteers, address that situation every time they pull into port.

“I can’t think of a more worthy cause for Nor-Shipping, and the global business community we represent, to support. We’re looking forward to assisting them in anyway we can, enabling them to keep reaching out to the men, women and especially children that need their specialist care the most.”

Mercy Ships will be promoted to the more than 30,000 delegates that attend Nor-Shipping’s unique programme of activities, as well as to the around 1000 exhibitors, from approximately 50 countries, that utilise its 21,000m2 exhibition complex in Lillestrøm. Funds will be raised from a series of to be confirmed activities.

“Africa Mercy is the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ship, providing excellent medical facilities, clean water, sterile equipment and reliable electricity for treating vulnerable communities and individuals,” states Roger Vassnes, National Director, Mercy Ships Norway. “Our crew of 400 medical and maritime specialists are volunteers, but it nevertheless requires substantial funds to maintain, plan and perform future operations.

“We need the support of partners to continue our work, giving new life and hope to the world’s forgotten poor. We are also planning to adapt a new, even more advanced vessel to begin service in 2019, which is obviously a major commitment. Nor-Shipping’s assistance is therefore greatly appreciated, and we look forward to building a strong working relationship with them and the industry they represent and champion.”

Mercy Ships has delivered medical services valued at over USD 1 billion since it set sail in 1978. Common operations performed on board Africa Mercy today include removing deadly facial tumours, treating twisted limbs and club feet, fixing cleft lips and palates, women’s health procedures, and restoring eyesight.

Nor-Shipping has a history of supporting established charities with connections to the shipping industry. In past years it has organised activities and raised funds for The Mission for Seafarers.