Nor-Shipping Reschedules to April 2022

After cancelling its event in January 2022, the organizers of Nor-Shipping announced that the exhibition is now scheduled to take place from April 4-7, 2022 in Oslo and Lillestrøm.

Alongside the activities based in and around Nor-Shipping’s 22,000 sq m exhibition facilities in Lillestrøm, a range of events will take place in Oslo City Center. One of the highlights will be the After Work at Aker Brygge initiative, where the industry gathers after office hours to mingle, connect and enjoy an informal atmosphere at venues clustered in one of Oslo’s prime social hot spots.

