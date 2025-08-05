North Star Orders Two New Hybrid SOVs from Vard

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has secured an order from U.K.’s largest shipowner and operator North Star for the construction of two hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

The contract represents the ninth and tenth vessel ordered by North Star from VARD, following previous orders for four SOVs, two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), and two Vard Design vessels built at an external shipyard.

The new vessels will be developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, based on the VARD 4 19 platform, specifically designed for offshore wind farm operations.

Each vessel will be 87.5 meters long, 19.5 meters wide, and will accommodate up to 120 people on board.

The vessels will be equipped with a battery-hybrid propulsion system and prepared for a future conversion to methanol fuel, demonstrating the two companies' shared commitment to decarbonizing the maritime sector. Onboard features include a motion-compensated, height-adjustable gangway with an integrated elevator, a boarding system for safe personnel transfers, and advanced energy management solutions.

The first hull will be constructed at Vard Shipyards Romania -Braila, with final outfitting and delivery from one of VARD’s Norwegian shipyards. The delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter in 2027. The second vessel will be built and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. Delivery of the second vessels is scheduled for the fourth quarter in 2028.

“VARD has been a trusted partner to North Star for many years, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved together. With six vessels successfully delivered, two under construction, and now two more newbuilds underway, this long-standing collaboration continues to go from strength to strength. VARD’s professionalism, reliability, and on-time delivery has been a success factor for our business,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, North Star’s CEO.

“This partnership with North Star represents more than a contract—it’s a convergence of expertise and vision. Together, we are continuing to develop the offshore wind support industry, combining VARD’s shipbuilding excellence with North Star’s operational insight and commitment to sustainability,” added Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO in VARD.