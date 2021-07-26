North Star Renewables Names SOV Operations Director

Aberdeen-based offshore wind vessel firm North Star Renewables has named Steve Myers as SOV operations director.

As part of this newly created role, Myers, who most recently worked for wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewables, will oversee North Star Renewables’ service offshore vessel (SOV) fleet designed for offshore wind support. He will be based in his hometown at the firm’s Port of Tyne office.

The recently created North Star Renewables, part of ERRV vessel specialist North Star Shipping, in March won a contract worth around £270 million (~$375 million), to deliver three service operation vessels (SOVs) to be used on what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK North Sea.

SOVs are used as living quarters in-field for offshore wind turbine operation and maintenance technicians, allowing them to be safely transferred to and from work whilst providing a centralized hub for the logistics in-field.

The giant Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in the North Sea by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.

Announcing Myers' appointment as SOV operations director, North Star Renewables said he'll have a central role in overseeing all operational aspects of the company’s growing fleet of SOVs and associated SOV daughter craft, across all three of North Star Group’s facilities in Newcastle, Lowestoft and Aberdeen. North Star Renewables last week ordered the first hybrid daughter craft vessels to support the offshore wind market.

"Myers has worked in the energy sector for almost two decades, including 10 years in roles focused on renewables. Most recently, he worked at Siemens Gamesa Renewables (SGRE), where he managed the end-to-end logistics for offshore windfarm sites to assure operational excellence. He was also responsible for the organization’s fleet management and HSE strategy across its renewables fleet of 40 assets, made up of SOVs, crew transfer vessels, jack-ups and helicopters," North Star Renewables said.

Myers said: “This is a great time to be joining North Star as the firm builds up its portfolio of walk-to-work SOVs for technicians working on offshore wind turbines and moves further forward in its ambitions to become a leading SOV operator."

North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon said: “As the number of UK offshore wind farm developments increase to help the government meet its green energy promises, there will be an even stronger demand for next-generation SOVs and daughter craft, designed and built with sustainability and innovation. As well as collaborating with technology partners to drive this, we have a large pool of talented crew across the UK to draw upon, who are highly skilled at providing superior support across our vessels."