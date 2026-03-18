Northwest Seaport Alliance Full Exports Up 2.2% YTD

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) reports that February 2026 total container volume (international and domestic) reached 207,725 TEUs, down 19.4% compared to February 2025, when shippers were frontloading cargo ahead of expected tariffs.

While full imports decreased 29.5%, full exports were up 4.9%. YTD volumes at 435,890 TEUs are down 16.6%, with full imports declining 22.6% and full exports increasing 2.2%.

Alongside terminal operator partner SSA Terminals, the NWSA has celebrated the completion of two strategic infrastructure projects at Terminal 5:

Modernized Gate Complex: A modernized gate complex expanded capacity and has advanced technology designed to increase truck throughput into the terminal. The facility footprint was strategically relocated further into the terminal, incorporating an improved traffic flow design that allows trucks to move more efficiently, while doubling the number of vehicles that can queue on terminal.

Refrigerated Capacity Expansion: Installation of more refrigerated container plugs brings the total at Terminal 5 to over 1,500, adding capacity to handle even more temperature-sensitive cargo. Washington’s agricultural exporters ship apples, cherries, potatoes, seafood, and other products to customers around the world. The reefer plug expansion provides the operational flexibility needed to accommodate increased volumes during peak agricultural seasons, keeping cargo moving efficiently, while maintaining the cold chain essential for product quality and market value.

Domestic container volumes decreased by 0.8% compared to YTD 2025. Alaska increased 0.9%, and Hawaii volumes decreased 8.7%.

YTD February breakbulk volumes, 56,695 metric tons, increased 23.8% due to increased vessel calls vs. YTD 2025 because of timing.

YTD February auto volumes, 35,848 units, were down 11.1% from YTD February 2025.



