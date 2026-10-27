Norway Grants Funding to Advance Nuclear Propulsion for Ships

The Research Council of Norway has awarded $2 million (NOK 20 million) in initial funding to the Emerald Nuclear Norway-led Marine Nuclear Propulsion System (MarNuPS) project, which aims to develop and test an integrated nuclear propulsion system for offshore vessels, with first deployment targeted for 2031-32.

The project brings together Emerald Nuclear Norway, VARD Group, Vard Electro, Island Offshore, NTNU, Imperial College London and Maskindynamikk to advance maritime nuclear propulsion from system development towards physical integration and testing.

The funding comes alongside substantial investment from the project partners, with the first stage of the program estimated to cost around $15. 6 million (NOK 150 million).

MarNuPS will integrate Emerald Nuclear's 5 MWe Gem Microreactor technology with energy storage, power conversion, vessel power management, automation and bridge control systems.

The first stage, planned for 2027, will involve establishing an integrated test facility at Stette, outside Ålesund, where a full-scale representation of the shipboard propulsion system will be assembled and tested.

The facility will use electric heating instead of nuclear fuel, allowing the project partners to evaluate how the different systems operate together under conditions representative of vessel operations.

Testing will cover normal operations, rapid changes in power demand, transient and stress conditions, system performance and crew interaction.

“The partners are already making a substantial commitment to MarNuPS, and this support gives the programme additional backing as we move from design and analysis towards building and testing a complete integrated system. It's only the beginning of a longer development and qualification process, but it demonstrates that maritime nuclear propulsion is now being pursued as a serious industrial project,” said Hallgeir Juliebø, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Emerald Nuclear and Chairman of Emerald Nuclear Norway.

Emerald Nuclear's Gem Microreactor is designed for ships and floating remote-power applications. Under the company's proposed leasing model, Emerald Nuclear would retain ownership and operation of the reactor and responsibility for the fuel cycle, while shipowners would purchase the power.

Island Offshore plans to become the first shipowner to install the reactor and energy system, with deployment targeted for 2031-32.

“Nuclear energy has the potential to provide a new route to decarbonizing offshore vessels without compromising the power, endurance and operational flexibility these ships require,” added Tommy Walaunet, CEO of Island Offshore.

The project partners will contribute expertise across reactor technology, ship design, power management, vessel operations, nuclear modelling, structural integrity and condition monitoring.

MarNuPS builds on earlier Norwegian research into maritime nuclear propulsion, including the NTNU-led NuProShip program, and forms part of the demonstration work linked to SFI SAINT national research center.