Norway's New Offshore Vessel Firm Orders Offshore Wind Vessel Trio from Vard

Norway's Farstad, Volstad, and Kleven have teamed up and formed a new ship-owning company in Norway, called Norwind Offshore, focused purely on offshore wind.

For this, Norwind Offshore has already entered into a contract with Vard for the delivery of three vessels by 2024.

As part of the order, Vard will design and build two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) with options for two additional vessels. Also, an order has been placed with Vard for the sales and conversion of one Platform Supply Vessel to be converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The contracts for the firm three vessels have an indicative total value of NOK 1.4 billion ($162,5 million)

Norwind Offshore is backed by owners with a long history of offshore and maritime experience.

Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore said: "For generations, we have developed a high level of expertise and excellence within advanced maritime operations, now being carried over into Norwind Offshore - supporting the development of renewable offshore energy. We want to offer the best and most efficient vessels, purpose-built to support the operation of offshore wind farms,” says Aure.

The company said its goal is to develop the industry's most environmentally friendly and innovative vessels. Norwind Offshore is located in Ålesund, Norway, in the center of the maritime cluster in Sunnmøre.

‟Here, we have close access to high-level expertise in an innovative and leading environment within offshore technology,” says Jon Ketil Gjørtz, Chairman of the Board of Norwind Offshore. “Going forward our desire is to be a central contributor, building both the maritime cluster and further developing the local business community.”

As for the vessels ordered, the two newbuildings are of VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund. The CSOVs will be custom-made for worldwide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms.

The first vessel will be outfitted and delivered from VARD in Norway in 2Q 2023, with the hull to be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 3Q 2024.

The third vessel is a conversion and sales of one of VARD’s Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) that will be converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The vessel has been in operation in Asia and Australia and will now sail to Vard Brattvaag in Norway for an extensive conversion and outfitting. The vessel will be delivered to Norwind Offshore in 2Q 2022.