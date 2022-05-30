Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of Norwind Breeze Vessel

Norwind Offshore, a Norwegian offshore wind-focused vessel owner has taken delivery of its first vessel - the Norwind Breeze - from Vard.

The delivery took place Monday at 1 p.m. local time from Vard, Brattvåg, in Norway. Before the conversion, the service operation vessel used to be a platform supply vessel, previously known as MMA Responder.

The vessel arrived in Norway in November 2021 where the rebuilding and outfitting process started.

The vessel has been equipped with, among other, a larger and modernized accommodation (60 pax), and a large battery power system to reduce emissions. An advanced temporary gangway has also been installed, which will be replaced this autumn with a new larger gangway system.

Yard director at Vard Brattvaag, Dag Vikestrand said: "Norwind Breeze is a good example of how we can utilize existing vessels, rebuild it, bring onboard new equipment and new environmentally friendly technology, and adapt it to new markets. This is circular economy and the green transition in practice."

"This is a significant day for us, says CEO of Norwind Offshore, Svein Leon Aure. The Norwind Breeze is the first vessel of the newbuild program, of a total of 5 vessels."

"The vessel is of VARD 4 01 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close cooperation with Norwind Offshore. These vessels are specifically designed for global service and maintenance operations for offshore wind farms.

"A contract has already been secured for the first vessel, and it will commence operations immediately after delivery. The renewables company Ørsted has contracted the Norwind Breeze in their project for developing the world's largest offshore wind farm - Hornsea 2- on the British continental shelf."

Norway's Farstad, Volstad, and Kleven in October 2021, teamed up and formed Norwind Offshore, a company focused purely on offshore wind.

Announcing the company launch, they also announced orders with Vard for the delivery of three vessels by 2024, two new-built CSOV, and one conversion of a platform supplier into a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) - the Norwind Breeze. In April 2022, Norwind declared options for two more CSOVs.