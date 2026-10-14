Novatek Acquires Two Ice-Class LNG Carriers

Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek is expanding its fleet serving Arctic projects through the acquisition of at least two Arc4 ice-class LNG carriers, registration and shipping data showed on Wednesday.

Acquisition of the vessels is a significant development for Novatek, which is under Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine. Fleet constraints have hindered the development of its LNG projects, notably Arctic LNG 2.

According to the shipping database Equasis and LSEG data, Novatek Gas&Power Asia Pte is now listed as commercial operator of the North Ocean and North Moon tankers.

The vessels were built at a South Korean shipyard in 2024 and 2025 and were operated by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) before the ownership and management changes.

A representative for MOL declined to comment. Novatek did not reply to a request for comment.

According to LSEG data, the tankers are currently sailing along the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic from South Korea.

Various media outlets had previously reported the names of four new Arc4 tankers they said Novatek was acquiring.

Three of them, including the North Ocean and North Moon, were subsequently placed under sanctions by the European Union last year.

However, they were later removed from the blacklist after providing guarantees that they would not participate in LNG shipments from the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

All four vessels changed ownership and operators in September, reflagged to Panama, and were renamed this month.

(Reuters)