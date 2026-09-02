Nuclear Power Considered for Transatlantic Container Route

Lloyd’s Register, A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) and the ports of Charleston and Felixstowe will examine the security and safeguarding requirements for the theoretical deployment of a nuclear-powered container ship route between the UK and US.

Centered on a conceptual nuclear-powered container ship, the Pink Corridor will examine the requirements for theoretical port access on the specified route. Key areas of focus will include ship security, safeguards, cyber resilience, emergency response, insurance regimes and alignment between maritime and nuclear regulatory expectations.

The work is expected to support broader maritime development under the US-UK Technology Prosperity Deal and its bilateral commitment to explore civil maritime nuclear applications, including the potential creation of a shipping corridor between the two nations.

Nick Gross, Global Containerships Segment Director, LR said: “By taking a practical, collaborative approach, the project will examine the security and safeguards that would need to be addressed for safe operations. The partnership brings together industry-leading players across shipping, ports and classification, reflecting the growing interest in nuclear technology as a route to more sustainable maritime operations.”

The collaboration builds on LR and CORE POWER’s 2024 regulatory assessment study, which was formalized with Maersk through a joint development project exploring the safety, operational and regulatory requirements for applying advanced nuclear power to container shipping.

The outcomes of the initial phase of the Pink Corridor project will inform the scope of a potential second phase, including areas requiring further study across engineering, regulatory, legislative, security and safeguards frameworks for nuclear merchant ships.



