Record Numbers for the Port of Kiel

The Port of Kiel in Germany handled 7,407,376 tonnes of cargo in 2017 – a record that was 14.3% higher than the previous year.

"In 2017 Kiel again posted record handling while also passing the seven million ton mark for the first time. Overall, 7,407.376 tons were loaded or unloaded. That represents an increase of 14.3 % over the previous year and is the best annual result ever achieved by the port," said a press release from the company.

Dr Dirk Claus, the Managing Director of the Port of Kiel (Seehafen Kiel GmbH & Co. KG) said: “Kiel achieved a top result and improved performance in all sectors. Particularly outstanding were developments at the SCA Forest Products Terminal, which fulfilled all the high expectations and fully justified our investment.”

The same can also be said of ferry traffic to Scandinavia (including SCA RoRo business) and into the Baltic region and to Russia - which together made up well over 80 % of all port activity and showed an overall rise of 12.3 %. Growth on the Kiel-St Petersburg route was above average, if at a lower level, and posted a 20 % increase.

The biggest percentage growth in 2017 was achieved by the bulk goods sector where handling was 24 % higher than the previous year. In passenger traffic a total of 2,117.389 people embarked on or disembarked from a ferry or cruise ship during the year. That’s an increase of 1.6 % and is also a new record for the port of Kiel.

Last year Kiel was visited on 143 separate occasions (147 in 2016) by 29 different cruise ships with a total gross tonnage of more than 10 million – an increase of 7.5 % over the previous year. For the first time ever more than half a million travellers boarded or left cruise ships in 2017 – 513,500 to be exact, an increase of 6 %. That makes last year Kiel’s most successful cruise shipping year ever.