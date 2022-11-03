NYC's First Zero-emissions Passenger Ferry Slated for 2024 Launch

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A newly announced zero-emissions electric ferry scheduled for launch in 2024 will be the first to service New York City as the marine industry continues to make strides to decarbonize its operations.

The high-speed passenger vessel is the result of a partnership between local operator New York Cruise Lines and Stockholm-based Green City Ferries AB (GCF). It will be operated by New York Cruise Lines subsidiary New York Water Taxi on the Hudson River between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The newbuild, a Beluga24 catamaran developed by GCF, will have a capacity of 147 passengers and 28 bicycles. It will feature a carbon-fiber construction with a rugged, foil-assisted Teknicraft design that results with a low-wake signature in high speed. The above-water layout has been designed by Sculli. Other features include a BAE Systems driveline, Echandia power management, Toshiba batteries and HamiltonJet high-speed waterjets.

Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines, said, “New York Water Taxi has been working to bring cleaner, more efficient ferry service to New York Harbor and we have found the right partner in Green City Ferries. We can’t wait to thrill our passengers with this ultra-luxurious, zero-emission experience, and together change the public perception on how ferries can improve lives in our city and around the world.”

New York Water Taxi will operate the ferry for NYU Langone Health, running all day between Manhattan’s East Side and Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

“NYU Langone Health is excited about the opportunity of adding a high-speed, zero- emissions ferry to our fleet, once it becomes available,” said NYU Langone Health’s Paul Schwabacher, Senior Vice President of Facilities Management, NYU Langone Health. “This would be an environmentally sound option, helping to reduce pollution and support the health and wellbeing of our patients, employees and community.”

Hans Thornell Chairman of Green City Ferries, said, “The Beluga24 delivers for New Yorkers a luxury, zero-emission experience with our ultra-quiet, high-speed, low-vibration, fast-charging vessel. Our passengers’ first ride aboard our sleek, fast and efficient ferry will change their expectations of emission-free maritime transportation forever.”

The newbuild will be GCF’s first commercial deployment in the United States, following on the heels of the first Beluga24, which is currently scheduled to enter service in Stockholm, Sweden in early 2023.