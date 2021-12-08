NYK to Build Two LPG Dual-Fuel Very Large LPG / NH3 Gas Carriers

NYK ordered its first two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large LPG / ammonia (NH3) gas carriers (VLGCs) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., both to be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and are set delivery in 2024.

Both ships will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and ammonia at the same time to flexibly respond to various trade patterns. Ammonia is attracting attention not only as a raw material for chemicals and fertilizers but also as a future zero-emission fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned.

In addition to the LPG dual-fuel engine, the ships will have a shaft generator that can generate electricity during the voyage by using the rotation of the shaft that connects the main engine to the propeller. Since the diesel generator can be stopped during normal seagoing transit, realizing full navigation with LPG fuel will be possible except for the use of a small amount of pilot fuel.

When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGCs will contain at least 95% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 20% less CO2 compared to NYK’s conventional VLGCs using heavy-oil fired engines.

The ships are expected to be given notations by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) as VLGCs that have a preparatory design in accordance with the guidelines issued by ClassNK so that these ships may use ammonia fuel in the future.