NYK Contributes to Industry Insight on Ammonia-Fueled Vessels at IMO

NYK shared the NYK Group's initiatives toward the practical deployment of ammonia-fueled vessels during the 12th session of the IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 12), held at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London from September 14-18.

During the session, NYK shared insights from operating Sakigake, the world's first commercially operated ammonia-fueled tugboat, which has accumulated two years of operational experience using ammonia fuel since its delivery in August 2024. The company also provided an update on the development of an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) scheduled for delivery in November this year, and shared the Group’s safety philosophy for ammonia-fueled vessels.

During the presentation ceremony, NYK Managing Executive Officer Carl-Johan Hagman presented a model ship to IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. The ceremony provided an opportunity to introduce the NYK Group's initiatives related to ammonia-fueled vessels development and its efforts toward decarbonizing international shipping to representatives of member states, international organizations, and maritime industry stakeholders.

On September 17, Jun Kato, general manager of NYK's Engineering Development Group, spoke at the IMO-hosted "Technical Seminar on the Use of Ammonia as Marine Fuel."

Kato introduced the background to the development of two ammonia-fueled vessels that NYK has been pursuing since 2021 as part of a Green Innovation Fund Project under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). He also delivered a talk on the safety philosophy incorporated into the vessels and crew-training programs developed to support their safe operation, and sharing the knowledge accumulated through these projects as pioneers in the industry.

The seminar also featured presentations by a Master and Chief Engineer from Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha, the operator of Sakigake. Drawing on two years of practical experience operating an ammonia-fueled tugboat, they shared observations on vessel safety, operational practices, and challenges associated with ammonia-fueled vessel operations.

The NYK Group will continue to apply the knowledge accumulated through safety management, technological development, and the operation of Sakigake to the development and operation of oceangoing ammonia-fueled vessels.