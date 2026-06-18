NYK Group, JERA Sign Contract for Low-Carbon Ammonia Transportation

NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“NBAsia”), a Singapore-based company of the NYK Group, has concluded a time-charter contract with JERA Co., Inc. for two very large gas carriers (VLGCs)* from NBAsia to JERA.

The contract follows continued discussions and evaluations conducted under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 and heads of agreements reached in December 2025.

The two VLGCs covered by the Contract are expected to transport low‑carbon ammonia produced in the U.S. state of Louisiana to JERA’s Hekinan Thermal Power Station (Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture). At the power station, commercial operation of large-scale ammonia substitution combustion with 20% heat value ratio is scheduled to commence around fiscal year 2029. This project is expected to mark the first shipment of low‑carbon fuel ammonia for power generation to Japan.

Beyond its existing applications in fertilizers and chemicals, ammonia is emerging as a next-generation clean energy source, especially valued for its carbon-free combustion. It is expected to be used not only as fuel for power generation but also in various applications, including marine fuel.

Vessel Particulars

Shipyard: Sakaide Works, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Length overall: 229.90 m

Breadth: 37.20 m

Depth: 21.90 m

Summer draft: 11.65 m

Tank capacity: approx. 87,000 ㎥

Fuel type: LPG / VLSFO (dual fuel)