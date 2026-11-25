Shipping company NYK Line and seven other organizations have signed an agreement to develop remote sensing technology capable of measuring greenhouse gas emissions from vessels without physical contact, with trials focused on Yokohama Port in Japan.

The agreement, signed on November 25, brings together NYK Line, MUFG Bank, Nagoya Electric Works, ArkEdge Space, Shimizu Corporation, the City of Yokohama, Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation and Yokohama Port Corporation.

The collaboration will advance the True Emission Eye - Maritime project, which aims to develop technology for measuring, visualizing and quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from ships at a distance.

The project will conduct measurements on actual vessels at Yokohama Port to assess the technology's accuracy, while examining system specifications, potential applications and opportunities for future commercial deployment.

The technology is being developed to complement existing methods of estimating vessel emissions based on fuel type and consumption, providing a means of directly measuring emissions from outside ships.

The system uses optical observation technology that exploits the ability of gases, including carbon dioxide, to absorb and emit light at specific wavelengths.

Data obtained from vessel exhaust observations is combined with physical parameters, including distance to the ship and weather conditions, to calculate emissions.

Testing has already been conducted at experimental facilities and on NYK Group vessels, both at berth and underway.

At Yokohama Port, the project has captured infrared images of ship exhaust from observation points including Osanbashi Pier and the Yokohama Bay Bridge Skywalk. The images are being compared and analyzed against vessel data to evaluate the technology.

The partners will continue conducting measurements under different conditions to improve the accuracy of the system, while also examining fixed-point monitoring at ports.

The project will also assess the technical requirements for satellite-based observations of ship emissions and explore the potential integration of satellite measurements with ground-based data.

The eight organizations aim to bring the technology into practical use to improve transparency in vessel emissions reporting and support decarbonization across the shipping and port sectors.