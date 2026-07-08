NYK Names Eighth Dual-Fuel LPG Carrier

NYK has named newly built very large gas carrier (VLGC) Lyla Pathfinder, its eighth dual-fuel LPG carrier using liquefied petroleum gas as fuel.

The naming ceremony took place on July 7 at Kawasaki Heavy Industries' Sakaide Works.

Upon completion, the vessel will be chartered by UAE-based BGN for the global transportation of LPG.

Lyla Pathfinder is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of operating on heavy fuel oil and LPG. It uses rotational energy from the shaft connecting the main engine to the propeller for power generation, reducing the need for diesel fuel typically consumed by generators and enabling near-complete operation on LPG alone.

When LPG is used as fuel, sulfur oxide emissions in exhaust gases are reduced by more than 95%, while greenhouse gas emissions are cut by over 20% compared with conventional heavy fuel oil.

The vessel is also designed to transport ammonia, which emits no carbon dioxide during combustion.

Lyla Pathfinder measures 229.90 meters in overall length and 37.20 meters in breadth, with a depth of 21.90 meters and a summer draft of 11.65 meters. It has a tank capacity of 86,934.898 cubic meters.