Japan's NYK has named Izanami, a newly built 40,000-cu.m. medium gas carrier equipped with ammonia-fueled main and auxiliary engines, marking a milestone in the development of ammonia propulsion for commercial shipping.



Built at Japan Marine United Corporation's Ariake Shipyard in Kumamoto Prefecture, the vessel was named November 6 by NYK President Takaya Soga, followed by an unveiling ceremony November 17.

According to NYK, Izanami is the world's first vessel equipped with ammonia-fueled engines for both propulsion and onboard power generation. The ship features a dual-fuel, two-stroke main engine manufactured by Japan Engine Corporation and dual-fuel, four-stroke auxiliary engines supplied by IHI Power Systems.

The 180-meter vessel has a breadth of 32 meters and molded depth of 18.45 meters and will operate under the Japanese flag.

The project is part of Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) Green Innovation Fund, established to accelerate the development and commercialization of technologies supporting carbon neutrality by 2050.

NYK, Japan Engine Corporation, IHI Power Systems and Nihon Shipyard were selected for the program in October 2021. Working with classification society ClassNK, the partners have developed domestically produced ammonia propulsion technology for commercial vessels.

Following delivery, Izanami will be time-chartered to Yara Clean Ammonia Switzerland SA, part of Norway's Yara International. The charter will include demonstration voyages to evaluate engine performance, operational safety and greenhouse gas reductions under actual operating conditions.

Although ammonia combustion produces no carbon dioxide, its use as marine fuel presents technical challenges involving toxicity, fuel handling and emissions management. The operational trials will provide data to support future ammonia-fueled vessel development.

The project builds on NYK's experience with Sakigake, an ammonia-fueled tugboat that entered commercial service in August 2024, also developed under the NEDO program.

With Izanami moving into operation, NYK and its partners will transition from engine and vessel development to collecting performance data from commercial voyages, supporting efforts to establish ammonia as a viable alternative marine fuel for deep-sea shipping.