NYK Simulates Bulk Carrier Grounding, Oil Spill

Japanese shipping company NYK has conducted a maritime emergency response drill simulating the grounding of a large bulk carrier and a subsequent fuel oil spill in Japan's Seto Inland Sea.

The full-day exercise, held on September 30, involved a simulated accident aboard an NYK-owned and operated bulk carrier managed by NYK Bulkship Partners (NBSP), an NYK Group company.

The scenario involved a vessel approximately 300 meters long and measuring about 100,000 gross tons suffering steering failure while navigating waters off Kagawa Prefecture.

The simulated steering failure caused the vessel to run aground in shallow waters, damaging a fuel oil tank and releasing oil into the sea.

The exercise involved Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's Maritime Bureau, the sixth Regional Coast Guard Headquarters and the Japanese Shipowners' Association.

After receiving the initial accident report from NBSP, NYK activated its emergency response procedures, established communication channels with relevant parties and set up an accident response headquarters.

Participants rehearsed oil spill containment and recovery operations, measures to ensure vessel safety, coordination with authorities and external communications.

The drill also included simulated press releases issued as the emergency unfolded and a mock press conference involving NYK senior managing executive officers Nobuaki Sumida and Katsuhiko Haruna.

The exercise formed part of NYK's Beyond Naka-no-Se safety campaign, which builds on an annual initiative established following the 1997 Diamond Grace tanker oil spill in Tokyo Bay.

The campaign includes maritime accident response exercises, vessel visits and other activities aimed at reinforcing operational safety across NYK and its partner companies.