Marine Link
Wednesday, October 14, 2026

NYK Simulates Bulk Carrier Grounding, Oil Spill

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 9, 2026

(Credit: NYK)

(Credit: NYK)

Japanese shipping company NYK has conducted a maritime emergency response drill simulating the grounding of a large bulk carrier and a subsequent fuel oil spill in Japan's Seto Inland Sea.

The full-day exercise, held on September 30, involved a simulated accident aboard an NYK-owned and operated bulk carrier managed by NYK Bulkship Partners (NBSP), an NYK Group company.

The scenario involved a vessel approximately 300 meters long and measuring about 100,000 gross tons suffering steering failure while navigating waters off Kagawa Prefecture.

The simulated steering failure caused the vessel to run aground in shallow waters, damaging a fuel oil tank and releasing oil into the sea.

The exercise involved Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's Maritime Bureau, the sixth Regional Coast Guard Headquarters and the Japanese Shipowners' Association.

After receiving the initial accident report from NBSP, NYK activated its emergency response procedures, established communication channels with relevant parties and set up an accident response headquarters.

Participants rehearsed oil spill containment and recovery operations, measures to ensure vessel safety, coordination with authorities and external communications.

The drill also included simulated press releases issued as the emergency unfolded and a mock press conference involving NYK senior managing executive officers Nobuaki Sumida and Katsuhiko Haruna.

The exercise formed part of NYK's Beyond Naka-no-Se safety campaign, which builds on an annual initiative established following the 1997 Diamond Grace tanker oil spill in Tokyo Bay.

The campaign includes maritime accident response exercises, vessel visits and other activities aimed at reinforcing operational safety across NYK and its partner companies.

With the advent of fuel transition, digitalization, AI and autonomy, innovation in vessel design and operation proceeds at unprecedented speed.
Read the Magazine

From Data to Decisions: METIS Seeks the Intelligence Behind the Numbers

Purchase of Ten Wharf Cranes for Wharves Nos. 5 and 6 at Barbours Cut Terminal and Wharf No. 1 at Bayport Container Terminal

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week