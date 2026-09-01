NYK and Stolt-Nielsen Establish Joint Ownership of Avenir LNG

Following receipt of the relevant regulatory clearances, NYK has completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in Avenir LNG Limited. The stake was acquired from Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNI), which previously held 100% ownership of Avenir LNG.

With the completion of the transaction, NYK and SNI have established a joint ownership and operating structure for Avenir LNG, a leading operator in the LNG bunkering sector with one of the world's largest fleets of LNG bunker vessels.

The joint venture will pursue opportunities in LNG and bio-LNG bunkering, supporting the maritime industry's transition to lower-emission fuels.



