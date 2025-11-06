NYK, Tama Art University Present Research About Onboard Space Design for Seafarer Wellness

On September 26, NYK and Tama Art University (TAU) hosted the final presentation of their second co-creative research project, “Cozy・Comfy — Discovering Joy in Work and Life at Sea” at NYK’s head office in Tokyo. Seventeen master’s and bachelor’s students from Studio 3 of TAU’s Product Design Course unveiled a series of design proposals aimed at enhancing the well-being of future generations of seafarers through spatial concepts that re-design both work and living environments on board.

This initiative is part of the “KANDO – Innovation through Logistics"* program — a NYK-led endeavor geared toward redefining logistics and introducing new value to society. The project also aligns with TAU’s ongoing Design for Disposal initiative, a broader collaboration with multiple companies working to advance a circular economy in the era of SDGs.

In the final presentation, the students proposed various items, including furniture and lighting, designed to make life at sea more cozy and comfortable, while exploring ways to enhance seafarers' morale and motivation. One standout proposal, titled “Colorful Wave,” addressed the challenge of the colorless interior spaces of ships. This art piece features a floral motif and undulating metallic panels that reflect and refract light and color from varying angles, adding visual richness to onboard spaces. This creative interplay between light and color aims to uplift seafarers’ spirits and foster a more pleasant onboard environment and a heightened sense of well-being.

Prior to this project, NYK and TAU launched their first co-creative research initiative, “KRAFT & LOOP — Seafarers’ Uniform Development Project,” in April 2023. This initiative focused on design solutions that combine durability, practicality, and timeless design in pursuit of a circular society. The project provided mutual learning opportunities through fieldwork aboard NYK car carriers and in-depth interviews with seafarers. The resulting proposals advocated for long-loved uniforms that support seafarers’ well-being while aligning with the principles of sustainability.