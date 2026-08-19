NYK Welcomes 37 Students Aboard Car Carrier

On August 6, NYK welcomed 37 elementary-school students from Kawasaki City aboard Garnet Leader, a 200-meter pure car & truck carrier (PCTC) operated by NYK. The event was part of the Kawasaki's Marine Month.

The program is designed to give children an opportunity to experience international logistics in action and to spark their interest in maritime trade and shipping, which support national and regional economies.

The students observed the process of loading and stowing vehicles and toured the ship's bridge, wheelhouse, and other areas. The visit provided them with an opportunity to deepen their understanding of ships and the work carried out on board.