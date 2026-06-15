NYK, Yanmar and ENEOS to Deploy Hydrogen Fuel Cell System on New Cruise Ship

NYK, Yanmar Power Solutions and ENEOS have agreed to install a hydrogen fuel cell system on a new dining cruise vessel scheduled to enter service in 2027, as the companies seek to advance the use of hydrogen in the maritime sector.

The vessel will replace Lady Crystal, which currently operates in the Tennoz Isle area of Tokyo as part of the NYK Group's passenger cruise business.

Under the project, Yanmar Power Solutions will design the hydrogen fuel cell system, while hydrogen storage modules supplied by Toyota Motor Corporation will be integrated into the vessel's fuel supply system.

The companies said NYK conducted safety and reliability verification work in accordance with hydrogen fuel cell ship guidelines established by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) ahead of the planned deployment.

The hydrogen fuel cell system generates electricity using hydrogen and produces no greenhouse gas emissions or nitrogen oxides during operation, reducing the vessel's environmental footprint.

In addition to emissions reduction, the project aims to provide a high-quality passenger experience by combining environmental performance with onboard comfort suited to a dining cruise vessel.

ENEOS will be responsible for producing hydrogen at refueling stations, primarily in the Tokyo area, and supplying hydrogen to the storage modules. The company said it will draw on its experience developing and operating hydrogen fueling infrastructure across Japan to ensure safe and stable fuel supply.

The partners said the project is intended to promote the practical application of hydrogen technology in maritime transportation and support the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

The new vessel is expected to measure approximately 48 meters in length, with a beam of about 9.5 meters, a draft of roughly 2.1 meters and a gross tonnage of around 480 tonnes.