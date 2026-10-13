NYK-MISC Joint Venture Inks Long-Term Charter for New LNG Carrier

Asia LNG Transport (ALT), a joint venture between NYK and MISC Berhad, has signed a long-term time-charter contract with Malaysia LNG for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier that will transport LNG to Japan.

The vessel will be constructed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China, with delivery scheduled for 2028.

Following delivery, the carrier will be deployed in LNG transportation services to Japan under the charter agreement.

The vessel will have a cargo tank capacity of 18,700 cubic meters and will be equipped with a dual-fuel diesel-electric (DFDE) propulsion system.

It will measure approximately 129.8 meters in length and 25.4 meters in beam.

“We are very pleased to have concluded this charter agreement. Together with MLNG, MISC, and our other partners, we will strive to provide safe and reliable LNG transportation services and contribute to the stable supply of energy to Japan,” said Hironobu Watanabe, NYK Senior Managing Executive Officer.