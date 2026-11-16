On November 13, the NYK-TDG Maritime Academy (NTMA) celebrated the graduation of 44 students from its 16th graduating batch. The ceremony marked a milestone for the cadets as they begin their professional journeys and prepare to support the future of the maritime industry. NTMA is a merchant marine academy located near Manila, Philippines, operated by NYK and Transnational Diversified Group (TDG).

The graduation ceremony welcomed many distinguished guests, including Katsuro Kitagawa, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to the Philippines, and Geraldine Acuña-Sunshine, founder, president and CEO of Khan Academy Philippines, Inc. and a member of the Leadership Circle of the Dean’s Council at Harvard Kennedy School.

NYK President Takaya Soga, NYK Executive Vice-President and Executive Officer Akira Kono, and J. Roberto C. Delgado, founder and group chairman of TDG, also attended and offered congratulations to the graduates.

“For more than 141 years, NYK has continued to move forward while responding to society’s changing needs. Our role is not simply to transport cargo from one place to another. It is to support people’s lives and contribute to society through transportation," said President Soga in his congratulatory address. "This is the idea embodied in our corporate mission, ‘Bringing value to life.’ No matter how much the technologies surrounding ships evolve in the future, people will always remain at the center. Our mission to support people’s lives and society will never change. I hope that you will think for yourselves, continue learning, and grow through a wide range of experiences into fully fledged maritime professionals.”