Ocean Craft Marine Delivers new Vessel to Black Diamond Police Department

Annapolis, Md. boatbuilder Ocean Craft Marine has delivered a new law enforcement boat to the Black Diamond Police Department in Black Diamond, Wash.

The 6.5-meter aluminum police boat is primed to tackle a wide range of tasks, including search and rescue operations, surveillance and law enforcement activities. It is equipped with cutting-edge navigational systems, state-of-the-art communication tools and specialized law enforcement equipment, the builder said.

"The addition of this exceptional law enforcement boat to our fleet marks a significant advancement in our ability to safeguard our community," said Commander Martinez, Black Diamond Police Department.



