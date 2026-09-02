Oceanbird to Install Wing Sails on M/V Way Forward

After the successful first onboard wing installation, Oceanbird is installing two wing sails during 2027 on the car-carrier M/V Way Forward, chartered by Volkswagen Konzernlogistik.

In June 2026, the first Oceanbird wing sail was installed on the vessel Tirranna. The installation was completed successfully, and wing sail is working as intended. Performance data will be verified by a third party provider during autumn. Already, Oceanbird´s site in Landskrona is assembling the next two wing sails, to be installed onboard the car-carrier M/V Way Forward during 2027. This will be the first multi-wing installation for Oceanbird.

Way Forward was built by Wallenius Marine in 2024 and is charted by Volkswagen Konzernlogistik. The vessel has been in operation for almost two years and holds the highest CII rating (A). By integrating Oceanbird's wing sails, the vessel is expected to further improve its environmental performance while generating valuable operational experience and data from wind-assisted propulsion in commercial service.