OceanWings RF, RT Wingsail Designs Receives ClassNK AiP

OceanWings has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK covering its Rigid Fixed (RF) and Rigid Tiltable (RT) wingsails. The approval was presented during an official ceremony at SMM in Hamburg on September 2, 2026.

Building on the initial AiP granted by ClassNK in 2025, which was limited to the 363m2 wingsail with a 38-meter span, this extension confirms that the core design principles of both configurations can be applied to a broad range of wingsail's sizes. OceanWings products offering already includes wingsail up to 407m2 with a 42-meter span and the technology is now approved to expand to even larger sizes for the larger ship segments and different operational profiles.

The expanded AiP gives shipowners, shipyards and naval architects greater confidence when assessing the most appropriate Ocean Wings size and configuration for their vessels. It also supports the earlier integration of wind propulsion into newbuild programs and retrofit projects.