OCIMF Celebrates First Anniversary of Ship Inspection Report Program

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) celebrated the first anniversary of SIRE 2.0, its updated and enhanced Ship Inspection Report Program.

Since its launch on September 2, 2024, following a gradual roll-out to industry to replace the paper-based SIRE (VIQ7) program, over 22,000 SIRE 2.0 inspections have been completed worldwide. SIRE 2.0 inspections have been conducted in 2,100 ports by 460 SIRE 2.0 accredited inspectors, with only 0.2 percent of inspections having to use the paper-based contingency in the past 12 months.

OCIMF is focusing its attention on ensuring the program is further optimized and incorporates emerging industry risks. Planned developments for the year ahead include:

Leveraging improved data insights to inform OCIMF’s wider approach to safety advocacy and sharing of best practices across industry through its publications, programs and engagement with industry.

Providing ongoing Inspector training programs to support the delivery of consistently high-quality inspections.

Integration of data insights with guidance materials to help inspectors, operators and members identify and mitigate risks earlier.

Ensuring continued and productive engagement with program users to facilitate continuous learning, improvement and best-practice sharing.

With the roll-out of SIRE 2.0, Capt. Aaron Cooper has concluded his secondment to OCIMF as its Programs Director and has returned to Chevron, his parent company, to take up the position of Senior Manager, Marine Operations Performance and Projects. Dave Cudbertson, formerly Manager, Global Maritime Assurance Downstream & Renewables at Shell and previously a member of the SIRE 2.0 Steering Committee, has begun his secondment to OCIMF by taking on the role of Programs Director. Cudbertson will oversee the work of all OCIMF’s programs, including SIRE 2.0.