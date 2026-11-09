Today, the Energy Workforce & Technology Council released its October 2026 jobs report. Energy services employment totaled 627,538 jobs in October, a decrease of 487 positions from September, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Energy Workforce analysis.

The slight decline, representing less than one-tenth of one percent of the sector’s workforce, reflects relatively stable employment levels despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding commodity prices, customer spending and activity levels.

While the broader U.S. economy added 165,000 jobs in October, significantly exceeding economists’ expectations, energy services employment remained relatively flat. The national unemployment rate declined to 4.1%, and employment gains for August and September were revised upward by a combined 84,000 jobs.

“Energy services companies are focused on maintaining the skilled workforce they need to deliver for their customers, even as market conditions remain uncertain,” said Energy Workforce President Molly Determan. “A relatively flat employment picture reflects an industry balancing near-term activity with the need to retain the people and capabilities required for future growth. Ultimately, sustained investment is what will support additional hiring.”

State-by-State Breakdown