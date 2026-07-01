Offshore Rocket Recovery Vessel Studied

NYK and Graduate School of Engineering The University of Osaka Launch Joint R&D Initiative on Offshore Recovery Systems for Reusable Rockets

NYK and the University of Osaka launched a collaboration on July 1, 2026, to advance an offshore recovery system for reusable rockets being developed by NYK under a Space Strategy Fund project of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Through this collaboration, NYK and the University of Osaka will jointly advance research and development on offshore recovery vessels for reusable rockets and related systems. Going forward, the two organizations will leverage the University of Osaka’s advanced expertise in shipbuilding and marine engineering and deepen industry–academia collaboration to advance theoretical studies in ship motion, design, and systems engineering, thereby enhancing the technological foundation of the project.



The key areas of focus are as follows:

Analysis of the motion characteristics of offshore recovery vessels (including motions in waves)

Studies on the optimal design of the recovery vessel system

Analytical and fundamental studies in preparation for demonstration tests

Reusable rockets are being developed worldwide as a key technology to reduce space transportation costs and increase launch frequency. Achieving this requires technologies that can safely and reliably recover rocket vehicles. For Japan, a maritime nation, offshore recovery is regarded as a promising option.





From left: Satohiko Kodama, Manager, Ocean Engineering Team, Engineering Development Group, NYK

Professor Atsuo Maki, the University of Osaka.

Image courtesy NYK



