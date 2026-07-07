Offshore Vessel Pair Ordered from Grandweld Shipyard

Bahri Logistics, a business unit of Bahri, the Kingdom’s leading shipping, maritime transportation, and logistics company has signed a newbuild agreement with Grandweld Shipyard for the construction of two offshore service vessels.



The two vessels will be custom-built to meet the operational requirements of offshore activities at Ras Tanura Port, one of the world’s busiest energy hubs.



Each vessel will be equipped with the latest navigation, communication, and safety technologies, ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability. The boats will be capable of performing multiple offshore support functions including handling vessel clearance procedures with relevant authorities in accordance with applicable maritime regulations, managing crew changes, emergency response, maintenance assistance and technical support for vessels and offshore facilities, and inspection support while maintaining compliance with the highest international maritime and environmental standards.



“This agreement reflects Bahri Logistics’ unwavering commitment to expanding our offshore capabilities and advancing the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure. By partnering with Grandweld Shipyard, we are investing in next-generation vessels that embody innovation, safety, and efficiency qualities that define Bahri’s approach to serving our clients and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.” said Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics.



Delivery is expected in August 2026, following a 12-month build timeline. Both vessels will be built at Grandweld Shipyard’s advanced facility in Dubai Maritime City.