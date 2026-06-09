Oil Cargo to Philippines Identified as Iranian Came from Russia

An oil cargo delivered to the Philippines that Kpler had said last month originated from Iran was actually from Russia, the shiptracking firm said this week.

Kpler data that had showed the Suezmax tanker Ocean Start delivered Iranian oil crude to Petron's Bataan refinery on May 17 was revised to show the tanker delivered Urals crude from Russia, Kpler told Reuters on Monday.

The revision was due to a review of further information on the voyage, Kpler said.

Kpler's revised data showed that the Ocean Start received the cargo in early May through a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer in waters off Singapore from the Suezmax ship Caruzo, which had loaded at Russia's Sheskharis in late March.

Previously, Kpler had said the Ocean Start had received the cargo from the tanker Kylo, which loaded the crude at Iran's Kharg Island on March 27.

Another analytics firm, Vortexa, said this week that it still identifies the cargo as Iranian crude delivered to Petron's refinery by the Ocean Start following an STS transfer from the Noxen, which has the same IMO number as Kylo on ship tracking platforms.

Petron, the country's largest oil company, did not respond to requests for comment in May and again this week.

The Trump administration granted a 30-day waiver on sanctions related to purchases of Iranian oil at sea from March 20 to April 19, in a bid to ease oil prices that had surged following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Philippines, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern crude imports, also received a U.S. waiver to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products, the country's energy department said in late April.





(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan and Siyi Liu in Singapore; Additional reporting by Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Helen Popper and Neil Fullick)

