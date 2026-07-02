Oil Drops to Four-Month Low as Talks Conclude in Doha

Oil prices fell more than 1% to a four-month low on Thursday as concerns over supply disruptions eased after mediator Qatar said Iran and the U.S. made progress in talks over ending the four-month war that shut the key shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures were $1.03, or 1.44%, lower, at $70.54 a barrel at 10:54 a.m. CDT (1554 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 92 cents, or 1.34%, to $67.66 a barrel. During the session, both benchmarks hit their lowest levels since before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in late February.

The talks made "positive progress" on matters related to the memorandum that halted the war in June, a Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a post on X. There was no sign yet that the sides made headway towards a lasting peace.

The next meeting between Iran and U.S. negotiators will take place after July 9 funeral processions for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Qatar ministry added.

"Oil has been flowing out of the Strait of Hormuz, while at the same time we're also pouring oil out of strategic reserves. And on top of that, crude oil buying from China and oil demand has not really properly revived yet," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

"This could be sort of a dynamical picture of price moving down sharply and then rebounding at some point."

At least five supertankers carrying a total of 10 million barrels of Saudi oil loaded from Ras Tanura have exited the Strait of Hormuz, with Saudi Aramco switching to spot pricing to speed up sales in Asia, according to trade sources and shipping data.

"It seems the refineries can get as much oil as they need, but squeezing it out of the refineries is harder," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with the Price Futures Group. "The market thinks the Iran situation is getting better but there are going to be ups and downs, but it's getting better."

U.S. crude stocks fell to their lowest last week since 2018 as domestic refinery demand rose, while gasoline inventories also declined, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

UBS cut its Brent forecasts, citing the increase in oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil is carried by tanker ships.

The bank lowered its Brent crude price forecasts. It cut its third-quarter estimate by $25 per barrel to $80 and reduced its fourth-quarter forecast by $10 per barrel to $80. It trimmed its 2027 outlook by $10 per barrel to $75.

Analysts at HSBC expect the market "to absorb returning Middle East barrels through gradual restocking, alongside the end of IEA strategic stock releases in July".

"As the near-term 'mini-glut' fades, Brent could move back towards $80/b or higher," the HSBC note said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has become the first OPEC member to join the International Energy Agency as an associate member, a step that deepens ties between the global energy watchdog and Africa's largest oil producer.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, Ukraine's General Staff said on Thursday.

(Reuters)