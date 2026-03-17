Oil Prices Rise As Iranian Attacks on UAE Continue

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday, as renewed Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates heightened concerns about the worsening outlook for global supply if there is no quick resolution to U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, now in its third week.

Brent crude futures gained $1.33, or 1.3%, to $101.53 a barrel by 1515 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced $1.21, or 1.3%, to $94.71.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran shows no signs of abating. While oil futures have not repeated the brief surge to nearly $120 a barrel from earlier in the month, the series of attacks on oil installations by Iran and the ongoing disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a vital gateway for about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade - has traders girding for long-term impairment to supply that could keep prices elevated for an extended period.

"The risks remain stark: It only takes one Iranian militia to fire a missile or plant a mine on a passing tanker to reignite the entire situation," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Iran renewed attacks on the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, causing oil loading at the port of Fujairah to be at least partly halted after the third attack in four days ignited a fire at the export terminal. Fujairah, located on the Gulf of Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a critical exit point for oil volumes equivalent to roughly 1% of global demand.

The effective closure of the strait has forced UAE, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' third-largest producer, to reduce its output by more than half, two sources told Reuters.

Middle East crude benchmarks have soared to record highs, becoming the world's most expensive oil, with traders blaming the price spike on reduced supply available for delivery.

UAE COULD JOIN US-LED EFFORT

The United Arab Emirates may join a U.S.-led effort to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said talks were ongoing and no formal plan had been agreed, but that "big countries" in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe bore responsibility for ensuring the flow of trade and energy.

"This is something that is in the interest of everybody," he told an online event hosted by the American think tank the Council on Foreign Relations. "Everybody has a responsibility."

Gargash said that "some limited Iranian attacks in the region" had been expected if negotiations with the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program collapsed, but not on the scale that Iran has carried out, which he described as "full throttle".

The UAE has long maintained deep trade ties with Iran despite strained political relations, but ties have deteriorated since the outbreak of the war, and Gargash said Abu Dhabi was not engaged in "active" talks with Tehran.

He said that once the war ends, there would need to be an arrangement guaranteeing that Iran cannot use its nuclear, missile or drone programs "to terrorize the region."

"The solution has to guarantee for the region that we are not living under the menace of an Iranian nuclear program or under the menace of an Iranian missile and drone program," he said.

Gargash offered no criticism of Israel or the United States for carrying out the strikes that ignited the war. He said he expected Iran's repeated attacks on Gulf states would ultimately strengthen Israel's ties with Arab countries it already has relations with and open channels with others.

The UAE and fellow Gulf state Bahrain established official diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020. Other Gulf states, such as Qatar, have maintained ties without full diplomatic relations.

Iranian attacks would also strengthen the role of Washington in the region, Gargash said.



SEVERE DISRUPTIONS

Several U.S. allies rebuffed Donald Trump's call on Monday to send warships to escort shipping through the strait, drawing criticism from the U.S. president, who accused Western partners of ingratitude after decades of support. Germany's defence minister responded by saying that "this is not our war, we have not started it."

On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said France would never take part in operations to unblock the strait, and would only participate in a coalition that could provide freedom of navigation once hostilities ended.

Oil tankers are "starting to dribble through" the Strait of Hormuz, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC on Tuesday, reiterating the Trump administration's position that they see the Iran conflict lasting weeks, not months. On Monday, Brent lost 2.8% while U.S. WTI fell by 5.3% after some vessels sailed through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

"While that has eased concerns about an immediate hit from locked-up Middle Eastern barrels, traders still expect the disruption to be severe," investment bank Cavendish said in a note.

Among the vessels that have transited the strait are those operated by Iran, however.

Oil prices still have the potential to be higher by the end of March, with technical analysis showing WTI's medium-term resistance at $124 a barrel, said OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong.

To curb rising energy costs, the head of the International Energy Agency suggested member countries could release more oil, in addition to the 400 million barrels they have already agreed to draw from strategic reserves.

(Reuters)