Oil Spilt During Bunkering off Changi

An oil spill has occurred off Changi in Singapore during a bunkering operation between the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Ines Corrado and a licensed bunker tanker.

The incident occurred at about 5.40pm on October 28, and bunkering operations ceased immediately. Singapore MPA craft arrived at about 5.50pm and sprayed dispersants.

An estimated 5 tonnes of oil was reported to have overflowed.

As a precautionary measure, a Current Buster has been deployed off Changi to recover oil on water, if sighted.



