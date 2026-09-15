Oman Rescues 23 from Attacked Oil Tanker, Two Missing

Oman's Maritime Security Centre said on Tuesday that the Panama-flagged oil tanker 'EL GAIA' was being towed to an Omani port after a fire broke out in its engine room following an attack.

The tanker was about 103 nautical miles northeast of Musandam when it was attacked, the centre said. An Omani naval vessel evacuated 23 crew members, while two remain missing.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)