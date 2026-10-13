OMS Group Celebrates Keel-Laying of CS Resilience

Construction of OMS Group’s next-generation cable-laying vessel, CS Resilience, has reached a milestone with the laying of its keel at CRIST Shipyard in Gdynia, Poland, on September 17, 2026.

The keel laying marks the start of hull assembly for the first of two vessels being built to the ULSTEIN SX252 design for OMS Group’s GREAT-Class fleet.

Purpose-built for increasingly complex subsea projects, the 130-meter CS Resilience is designed to provide greater cable capacity and operational efficiency, with capabilities including cable installation and maintenance, subsea cable burial of up to three meters, and ROV-supported subsea operations.

The vessel’s hull is being built at CRIST Shipyard before transferring to Ulstein Verft in Norway for outfitting, systems integration, commissioning and final delivery.

The GREAT-Class fleet forms part of OMS Group’s strategy to strengthen its delivery capabilities across the digital infrastructure value chain. The new vessels together with the Group’s capabilities in cable landing stations, terrestrial fiber networks and managed connectivity services, will support a more integrated approach to delivering connectivity infrastructure for customers.

Scheduled to enter service in 2028, CS Resilience will expand OMS Group’s capacity to install and maintain submarine cable networks, strengthening the subsea foundation of its end-to-end connectivity solutions across Asia-Pacific and beyond.